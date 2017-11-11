Victor Wanyama resumes training after injury

Spurs managers Pochettino has however, remained mum on the exact date that Wanyama is expected to return to action

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has resumed training with his English side Tottenham Hotspur.

Wanyama has been struggling to shake off a nagging knee injury that has kept him out of action for the better part of the EPL season.

There were fears that the Kenyan captain could sit out until the end of the year, but Wanyama took to social media to reaffirm faith in his fans that all is well.

“Training done for the day,” Wanyama tweeted accompanying the text with photos of him working out in a gym.

Spurs managers, Mauricio Pochettino has however, remained mum on the exact date that Wanyama is expected to return to action.

The former Southampton and Celtic midfielder last appeared for Spurs in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on August 20.