Victor Wanyama ruled out for ‘few weeks’ with knee injury

Wanyama is set to miss Spurs’ trip to Everton and his team’s first Uefa Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that midfielder Victor Wanyama will be sidelined for a ‘few weeks’ due to a knee injury.

Consequently, the Kenyan captain is set to miss Spurs’ trip to Everton and his team’s first Champions League game of the season against Borussia Dortmund next week.

Wanyama, who was injured in training and missed the team’s 1-1 draw against Burnley, also withdrew from Harambee Star’s squad for recent friendly match against Mozambique owing to the same problem.

“Victor Wanyama is likely to be out for a few weeks after sustaining injury in training prior to Burnley fixture,” Tottenham said on their official website.

Spurs’ boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that their ambition is to win the away fixture despite the many injuries. "It's true that in the last game at Wembley we were disappointed with the result. Now we have an opportunity to get three points.

"We have a lot of respect for Everton. They have a great manager and great players. They signed a lot of players during the transfer window.

"It's a new Everton but it's still the same philosophy and course it will be a very tough game."