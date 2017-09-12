Victor Wanyama ruled out of Uefa Champions League opener

The Harambee Stars captain is sidelined by a nagging knee injury that also kept him out of Spurs’ 3-0 league win against Everton

Victor Wanyama has been ruled out of Tottenham’s Uefa Champions’ League Group H opener against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs will play host to the German side at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night but without the Kenyan midfielder, who has had a bad start to the season with his English Premier League side.

The Harambee Stars captain is sidelined by a nagging knee injury that also kept him out of Spurs’ 3-0 league victory against Everton last weekend.

Spurs will also miss the services of Dele Alli, who begins a three-game ban in European competition as well as Erik Lamela, who is sidelined with a hip injury.

Dortmund have more pressing injury concerns, as seven regulars are either doubtful or confirmed out, including midfielder Julian Weigl, Portugal international Raphaël Guerriero, Marco Reus, André Schürrle, Right-back Erik Durm, centre-back Marc Bartra and left-back Marcel Schmelzer.

Spurs’ form at Wembley has not been very impressive, however, with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea and a 1-1 draw with Burnley to show for their two home league games this season.