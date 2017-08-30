Victor Wanyama salivating for Africa Cup of Nations show

The Kenyan captain opted out of Harambee Stars trip to Maputo so as to recover from a knee injury sustained during pre-season

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama harbors a dream of playing in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Wanyama has had a successful club career which saw him take part in the European top most competition, Uefa Champions League while with Scottish giants Celtic.

But back at home, the furthest the Kenyan captain has gone with Harambee Stars is Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying matches where, more often than not, Stars have posted nothing but annoying performances.

But with yet another chance presenting itself for Kenya to try her luck at the continental games, a first since 2004; Wanyama has clearly set his target - guiding Kenya back to Afcon finals to be staged in Cameroon.

"I'd rather win the Afcon first," Wanyama told Kwese-ESPN when asked about his dream ambition, whether to play at the Afcon or the World Cup.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder will be 28 in 2019, a prime age for any player when Cameroon hosts the event, but the former Celtic man, clearly aware that the earliest the Stars can reach the World Cup is 2022, has a lot of optimism that Kenya will book a ticket to Cameroon.

"The boys have changed a bit and we have a winning mentality now. We still need to work hard, to try and win, and to try and qualify for the Afcon.”

The Kenyan captain opted out of Stars trip to Maputo so as to recover from a knee injury sustained during pre-season with Tottenham.