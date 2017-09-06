Victor Wanyama set to return for Tottenham against Everton

Wanyama is expected to return to action after the Fifa break which saw him drop out of Kenya’s friendly against Mozambique

Victor Wanyama is set to return to action for English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Spurs will travel to Goodison Park to face Wayne Rooney’s side, Everton and Wanyama, who missed Spurs last league game - 1-1 draw against Burnley - through injury, is expected to return to the squad.

The former Celtic and Southampton man is expected to return to action after the international break which also saw him drop out of Kenya’s friendly against Mozambique last weekend.

Wanyama has seen four recent additions to the Spurs squad over the past week including Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, Cote d’Ivoire full back Serge Aurier and defenders Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth from Colombia and Argentina.

Mauricio Pochettino side are currently ninth on the log with three points having won once, drew once and won one.