Victor Wanyama stays focused with Tottenham ahead of next season

The Kenyan ace says they are building a special thing at Tottenham Hotspur and that stakeholders should not be worried of anything

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has assured his Tottenham Hotspur fans that he will remain focused for the betterment of the club come next season.

The Harambee Stars Captain joined the Mauricio Pochettino managed side in last year’s summer from Southampton on a five-year deal and he impressed in his first season for the north Londoners.

By the end of the 2016-17 season, he scored a total of four goals; the last one coming against Hull City on the last day of the season. He now foresees a brighter future with the club asserting that ‘there is nothing to worry about’.

"We are really happy to end the season this way. There is nothing to worry about, we are building a special thing. Hopefully come next season we will improve and be better.

"I’ve missed some sitters with my head but now I think I’m improving so hopefully I can get more!" he told the club’s website.

Tottenham Hotspur finished second behind the champions Chelsea.