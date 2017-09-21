Victory is certain! - Benin Republic’s Junior upbeat ahead of Nigeria clash

The Squirrels' skipper believes his side will run the rule over Salisu Yusuf's men when both sides meet for a place into the Wafu Cup final

Salomon Junior is confident Benin Republic will defeat Nigeria in the Wafu Cup of Nations semi-finals on Thursday.

The Squirrels will take on the Super Eagles for a place in the final of the regional football showpiece after they surprisingly emerged top of Group B.

“Nigeria are a very tough team, but we are not afraid of them,” Junior told Goal.

“We have played against them twice recently and we both won one game apiece [but they booked a spot in the CHAN tournament], we are going to do our best to beat them in the semifinal.

“As a team, we go into every match with the aim of winning and this one is not going to be an exception, we are going to come out victorious,” he concluded.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations