Victory over FUS Rabat deserved - Rivers United's Sakin

The Pride of Rivers secured a slim win over the Moroccan side, and the midfielder believes they played to earn it

Bolaji Sakin insists Rivers United deserved their 1-0 victory over FUS Rabat in a CAF Confederation Cup tie on Wednesday.

Emeka Atuloma scored the game's only goal in the 72nd minute to hand the Pride of Rivers their first win of the group stage.

"Overall I think the result was a deserved. We fought hard and got the three points. Obviously, the Moroccan side gave us a good fight and made the game very difficult but we wanted to win and scored at the right time," Sakin told Goal.

"They understood their limitations and therefore tried to stop us from passing the ball around. The goal by Atuloma came at the right time and I want to give the entire team and technical crew kudos for the morale-boosting result.

"It's only normal there was pressure around this game. In these situations, you must always have the patience and calm to play your game. We should be contended with the three points and be thinking of subsequent games in the group.

The Pride of Rivers return to Nigeria Professional Football League action as they face El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.