Victory over Gombe United 'non-negotiable', says Rivers United's Ogbugh

Having boosted their survival bid with a draw at Plateau United, the forward insists his side will not leave any stone unturned against their foes

Rivers United's Emeka Ogbugh has expressed confidence over his side's chances of securing victory against Gombe United at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Sunday.

On the back of grabbing a point against Plateau United, the Pride of Rivers, who are 13th in the log are still unsafe. But the forward has revealed their plans to escape relegation.

“Winning against Gombe United on Sunday is non-negotiable. We want the three points," Ogbugh told media.

“We are unbeaten in our last four games [aside the Federation Cup] and we have been playing very well.

“Our plans are to get at least four points from our remaining two games. A win against Gombe United and at least a point in our final game against Abia Warriors in Umuahia,” he concluded.