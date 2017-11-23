Victory for Telegraph as FA and PFS finally announce dementia study

A study into the link between football and dementia was finally commissioned on Thursday, with the leading expert in the field appointed to head it.

The Football Association announced it and the Professional Footballers’ Association would jointly fund research that would compare the prevalence of degenerative neurocognitive disease in approximately 15,000 ex-players with that of the general population.

The launch of the two-to-three-year study followed a campaign by Telegraph Sport into the potential link between dementia and playing football and a powerful BBC documentary 10 days ago into the subject fronted by Alan Shearer.

Dr Willie Stewart, the Scottish neuropathologist who diagnosed the first case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in a British footballer when he examined Jeff Astle’s brain in post-mortem in 2002, was appointed to lead the research.

The failure by the FA and PFA to commission a meaningful study into the risks of playing football in the intervening 15 years prompted anger from the Astle family and those of other ex-players to have suffered from dementia and calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

West Bromwich Albion centre-forward Jeff Astle (right) challenging for the ball with Liverpool goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence in 1968

Announcing the launch of the research, which will be conducted by Dr Stewart and his colleagues at the University of Glasgow and the Hampden Sports Clinic, the FA said in a statement: “Following two years of research and development, the FA and the PFA have today confirmed the next step in their commitment to commissioning an evidence-based study into the long-term effects of participation in football.

“This new study, titled ‘Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk’ (FIELD), is scheduled to start in January 2018. The appointment of the research team, led by Dr William Stewart, was made by the FA Expert Panel on Concussion following an open tender process to agree the parameters of the new independent research.

“Dr Stewart and colleagues in Glasgow have extensive research expertise in brain injury, public health and sports medicine. They have been tasked with conducting studies to address the question: ‘Is the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease more common in ex-professional footballers than in the normal population?’

“The FIELD study is designed to look at a wide range of physical and mental health outcomes, including neurodegenerative disease, in approximately 15,000 former professional footballers and compare these results to matched general population health data.”

Dr Stewart, consultant neuropathologist at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, said:”"In the past decade, there have been growing concerns around perceived increased risk of dementia through participation in contact sports. However, research data to support and quantify this risk have been lacking.

“Through the FIELD study, we hope to be able to provide some understanding of the long-term health impact of football within the next two to three years.”

FA chief executive Martin Glenn added: “This new research will be one the most comprehensive studies ever commissioned into the long-term health of former footballers.

“Dementia can have a devastating effect and, as the governing body of English football, we felt compelled to commission a significant new study in order to fully understand if there are any potential risks associated with playing the game.

Glenn’s PFA counterpart, Gordon Taylor, said: “The PFA is and always has been committed to a duty of care for all past, current and future members and has lobbied the football authorities to join with us on all aspects of health and safety. The regulations in place for concussion and heart screening are testimony to this. Neurological problems in later life which may be connected to concussion, head injuries and heading the ball have been on our agenda for the last twenty years.

“Research undertaken so far has been inconclusive and we are now fully appreciative of the FA’s support in establishing a robust, comprehensive research strategy which will help determine whether the incidence of degenerative neurocognitive disease is more common in former professional footballers than in the normal population.

“In the meantime we will continue to offer help to all our former members and families in a variety of ways.”

The FA said the study would be project managed by the sports concussion research charity The Drake Foundation.

Responding to Thursday’s announcement, Shearer posted on Twitter: “A long time coming but great news. Hopefully this demonstrates that there is now a real search for answers. More must follow. Congratulations @WillStewNeuro.”