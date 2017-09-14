VIDEO: Alexis Sanchez hits beautiful curling goal against Koln

The Chilean scored the match-winner against Koln as the Gunners opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory

Alexis Sanchez had a moment of magic during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Koln in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Chilean scored a brilliant goal to put his side ahead in the second half, cutting inside from the left wing before curling the ball into the top corner.

Alexis Sanchez took matters into his own hands to give Arsenal the 2-1 lead! #UEL https://t.co/pwi0oQpUcs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 14, 2017

The Gunners fell behind early after Koln's Jhon Cordoba scored a stunner from 45 yards out, but Sead Kolasinac tied the match shortly after half-time.

After Sanchez gave his side the lead, Hector Bellerin put the icing on the cake with a goal of his own in the 82nd minute.