Video emerges showing alleged Stokes altercation

Video footage has surfaced that allegedly shows the altercation that led to England's Ben Stokes being arrested on Monday.

Stokes was taken in by police in Bristol following the incident and was detained overnight on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, before being released without charge as the authorities continue to investigate.

And on Wednesday – the same day on which Stokes was confirmed in his country's Ashes line-up, despite having sustained a fracture to his right hand – a clip has been obtained by The Sun newspaper that purports to show the incident.

In it, men are heard to say "that's enough Stokesy" to a man who resembles the cricketer and is seen to punch two people to the ground.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has not been forthcoming with a statement on the footage, which Omnisport has been unable to independently verify.