VIDEO: Hulk smashes home late winner

The big Brazilian still appears to be living the high life in Asia, this time impressing in the Champions League

Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, better known as Hulk, has been up to his old tricks again, this time finding a late winner to see Shanghai SIPG past Jiangsu Suning.

With Wi Xi having equalised for the hosts in the 93rd minute of the second-leg AFC Champions League clash, the shine had been taken off SIPG's performances over the tie.

Hulk and his team-mate would still have progressed, but decided all the same that another goal was what the game needed.

Picking up a pass from ex-Chelsea man Oscar in the 94th minute, Hulk charged forward and let loose an unstoppable shot to bring the aggregate score to 5-3.

See the Brazilian beast in action in the video above!