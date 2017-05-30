VIDEO: Madrid skipper Ramos warms up for Champions League final with stunning goal

The Blancos captain will be charged with the task of keeping Juventus out on Saturday, but has reminded them that he knows where back of the net is

Sergio Ramos has been readying himself to lead Real Madrid out in another Champions League final by netting a spectacular goal in training.

The World Cup winner has made a habit of delivering for the Blancos when it matters most down the years.

His main task against Juventus on Saturday will be to keep the Italian title winners out, but they will be aware that he also knows his way to the back of the net.

Ramos is most dangerous with his head from set-pieces, as shown in previous showpiece events, but he has demonstrated that he is capable of producing a deft finish with his feet if required.

A moment such as that is more likely to be produced by a Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium, with Madrid looking to their attacking talent to do the damage against Juve.

Ramos will, however, be looking to lead by example – at both ends of the field, if required.

He has already contributed a career-best 10 goals to the cause this season, and one more may be enough to get his hands on a third Champions League trophy.