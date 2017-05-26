VIDEO: Nikolic extends Golden Boot lead with early strike

The Hungary international continued his blazing hot start to life in Major League Soccer with a strike in the 3rd minute of Thursday's match

It did not take long for Nemanja Nikolic to extend his MLS Golden Boot lead on Thursday night.

Barely two minutes into the Chicago Fire's home game against FC Dallas, Nikolic flicked home a Brandon Vincent cross to give the Fire an early 1-0 lead.

Well, that was fast.



Two minutes in and @niko_nemanja has his 11th of the year. #CHIvDAL https://t.co/n4xiFEAsMF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 26, 2017

It was the 11th goal of the season for Nikolic in just his 13th match in MLS. Houston's Erick Torres is second in the league with nine goals.

Nikolic, 29, joined the Fire in the offseason as a designated player from Legia Warsaw.