VIDEO: Pulisic scores Messi-like goal for U.S. vs. Panama

The 19-year-old walked his way around goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to give the Americans an early lead in their crucial World Cup qualifier in Orlando

Was that Christian Pulisic or Lionel Messi?

The 19-year-old Pulisic looked a lot like the Barcelona star as he blew past Panama defenders and tip-toed around goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to give the U.S. a one-goal lead in Friday's World Cup qualifier.

The amazing goal came in the eighth minute of a must-win game for the Americans, who entered the match sitting in fourth place in the Hexagonal round of qualifying.

The top three CONCACAF teams are guaranteed a spot in next summer's World Cup in Russia, while the fourth-place nation will play the winner of a playoff between Australia and Syria.

The Borussia Dortmund star then helped his side a two-goal cushion early in the first half when he assisted Jozy Altidore in the 19th minute.