VIDEO: Pulisic scores Messi-like goal for U.S. vs. Panama
Was that Christian Pulisic or Lionel Messi?
The 19-year-old Pulisic looked a lot like the Barcelona star as he blew past Panama defenders and tip-toed around goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to give the U.S. a one-goal lead in Friday's World Cup qualifier.
The amazing goal came in the eighth minute of a must-win game for the Americans, who entered the match sitting in fourth place in the Hexagonal round of qualifying.
Just a kid from Hersey.@cpulisic_10 delivers once again for the #USMNT! pic.twitter.com/PuMJF3FjYP— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 6, 2017
The top three CONCACAF teams are guaranteed a spot in next summer's World Cup in Russia, while the fourth-place nation will play the winner of a playoff between Australia and Syria.
The Borussia Dortmund star then helped his side a two-goal cushion early in the first half when he assisted Jozy Altidore in the 19th minute.