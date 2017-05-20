VIDEO: Referee uses video technology to send off Argentina's Martinez at FIFA U20 World Cup

The South American's apparent elbow produced a red card from referee Abdulla Hassan Mohamed - but only after he watched a replay of the incident

Video technology has had its first big impact on the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which got underway on Saturday in South Korea.

With 78 minutes gone of England’s 3-0 win over Argentina, South American forward Lautaro Martinez was shown a straight red card for apparently lashing out at opponent Fikayo Tomori, who plays his club football with Chelsea.

Video Technology makes its first big impact



Martinez sees red for a flailing elbow pic.twitter.com/36knqYRwqT — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 20, 2017

Referee Abdulla Hassan Mohamed of the UAE went to the sidelines to check the replay before dismissing the Argentine defender, who traipsed off in disbelief, even ready to apparently take his frustration out on a steel chair that was lying in the tunnel area.

FIFA are using the technology in this tournament, having previously indicated their readiness to use it in Russia 2018.