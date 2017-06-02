VIDEO: Tecatito finishes off counter with emphatic strike

Jesus "Tecatito" Corono looks like he's ready for World Cup qualifiers to begin.
The Porto winger opened the scoring in the 16th minute of a friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday with a fantastic strike.
Jorge "Burrito" Hernandez started off a quick Mexico counterattack by passing wide to Corona, who beat his man with a nifty move before cutting inside and firing home past Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
The friendly in New Jersey is the final tune-up for El Tri before they face Honduras and the United States in World Cup qualifiers on June 8 and June 11.