VIDEO: Vazquez fools Columbus wall with free-kick strike

Victor Vazquez had a dominant performance for Toronto FC against the Columbus Crew on Friday night, and he put the proverbial exclamation point on his performance in the second half with a free kick that fooled the entire Crew defense.
Having scored the opener in Toronto's 5-0 rout of its Eastern Conference foe, the Spaniard doubled his tally for the night when he stepped up and hit a free kick underneath a jumping Crew defensive wall and past a helpless Zack Steffen in goal.
Low and driven.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 27, 2017
Víctor Vázquez makes it 3-0 for @torontofc. #TORvCLB pic.twitter.com/QGoTYupdG2
Vazquez was subbed off in the 68th minute to a raucous round of applause by the BMO Field crowd.