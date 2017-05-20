VIDEO: Wright-Phillips scores overhead goal against Toronto

The New York Red Bulls striker opened the scoring against the MLS table toppers on Friday with an acrobatic move

Bradley Wright-Phillips has scored in many different ways for the New York Red Bulls over the years, and the striker added a spectacular overhead goal to his growing list of tallies for the MLS club.

Playing against league-leading Toronto FC at Red Bull Arena on Friday, Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the 38th minute after teammate Sacha Kljestan floated a free kick into the TFC penalty area. Fredrik Gulbrandsen nodded the floated ball back across the face of goal and Wright-Phillips did the rest, meeting it near the back post and hitting a right-footed volley over his own head past Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Kaka: Zidane's success 'a big surprise'

The Red Bulls were on a three-game losing streak heading into Friday's match, with TFC flying high off the back of six straight victories. After Benoit Cheyrou's second-half equalizer for Toronto, the match ended 1-1.