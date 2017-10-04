Vihiga Utd stumbles as Wazito revive promotion dream

Six goals were scored in three matches played on Wednesday in the National Super League.

Wazito FC resurrected their promotion hopes after downing Nairobi City Stars by a solitary goal. The lone strike was scored by Kennedy Ayako - who converted a Piston Mutamba pass, late in the game to ensure the Frank Ouna coached side remain in contention for promotion.

Leaders Vihiga United are at risk of being toppled after failing to record a win. The Western-based side had fallen to Kibera Black Stars in their last league outing and on Wednesday against Nakuru All Stars, the team failed again as the two sides settled to a barren draw.

MOSCA continued with its poor form after falling 3-2 against Isibania in another match played in mid-week.

Vihiga is on top with 59 points, one more than second placed KCB, who have played one match less. Ushuru is third with 57 points while Nairobi Stima is placed fourth with a point less. Wazito completes the top five list.