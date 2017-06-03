Zambian club courting Vihiga United's top striker

The promoted Real Nakonde have now identified the Ugandan forward as one of the stars, who can shore up their strike force

Zambian top flight side Real Nakonde are eyeing Vihiga United youngster Rashid Kyambadde.

The newly promoted Nakonde, who have so far experienced a tough start in the FAZ Super League, are said to have identified the Ugandan forward as one, who would shore up the strike force in the second half of the campaign.

Indeed, Matthews Njovu's side have struggled to score goals this season. The Muchinga Province-based team is winless in last four outings and are placed 17th on the 20 team league after seven rounds of matches.

And Kyambadde, 23, formerly of Water FC in the Ugandan league, fits the bill of someone, who can add some firepower to a blunt strikeforce. "He is considered a young player with lots of potential. A player, who is very good in the air and can score goals," a source privy to the ongoing negotiations exclusively told Goal on Saturday.

Kyambadde, who has scored four times and created six other goals in nine starts for the second tier Vihiga in National Super League this season, is said to be excited by the possibility of playing in the Zambian league.

Should the move happen, the player, who is managed by top agent George Bwana, would join compatriots Isaac Isinde, Emmanuel Ochaya and former AFC Leopards forward Jimmy Bageya in Zambia.