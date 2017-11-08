Vihiga United out to chop off Ushuru lead

Palos will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Bidco United last time as they face a GFE that is yet to taste victory in 15 matches

Vihiga United could move within a point of league leaders Ushuru with a win against Nairobi City Stars in a rescheduled FKF National Super League matches slated for Wednesday.

GOtv Shield losing semi-finalist, Vihiga are currently fourth on the log with 68 points from 32 matches and they will need to work hard in Mumias, knowing that a win will revive their chances of gaining promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season.

City Stars shocked Ushuru in their last match played at Camp Toyoyo, the former coming from behind to notch a 2-1 win.

Elsewhere, Palos will be on the road to face Eldoret side GFE 105 at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium.

On Thursday, relegation-threatened Agro Chemical will host Modern Coast Rangers in Muhoroni.

Agro Chemilcal is in real danger of relegation, having been glued at 18th place for the better part of the league homestretch.

A win could take the host a place above 17th placed Administration Police.