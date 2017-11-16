Vihiga United downs Palos to keep promotion hopes

It was a match the Western-based side needed maximum points to stay on course for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League

Vihiga United registered a narrow 1-0 win against Palos at Moi Stadium Kisumu to move second in the National Super League.



It was a match the Western-based side needed maximum points to stay on course for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League by the end of the season. The first half ended in a barren draw as the hosts proved to be a hard nut to crack.

After the break, the desperate visitors came back stronger pushing for that elusive goal. They were rewarded in the 67th minute when Charles Okwemba was adjudged to have been fouled in the danger zone. Patrick Okullo made no mistake from the spot.

The result puts Vihiga in the second position with 74 points, one behind leaders Ushuru FC, and on level with Wazito, who have an inferior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Okullo leads the scorers’ chart, with 17 goals to his name. The Vihiga United captain has netted five times from the spot. Ushuru FC forward Benson Amianda and his KCB counterpart Simon Abuko have each netted 16 goals, four apiece from the spot.

FC Talanta captain Eric Kapaito is third with 14 goals while Wazito’s Pistone Mutamba completes the top five with 13 goals to his name