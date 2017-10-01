Vihiga United fall as Nairobi City Stars return to winning ways

KCB maintained their chase for promotion with a 3-2 win away at Palos, while Nakuru All Stars and Bidco United ended in draw

National Super League side Vihiga United sufffered a shock defeat to Kibera Black Stars on Saturday.

The Western-based side fell 2-1 at home. Kigadi Amos put the visitors ahead in the 5th minute, but Henry Onyango's brace in the 35th and 82nd minute gave the visitors maximum points.

Other promotion hopefuls Ushuru FC downed Agro Chemicals 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo. Nelson Marasowe, Andrew Murunga and Opona Billy scored for the Ken Kenyatta side, with Jackson Maina pulling a consolation for the visitors.

At the same venue, Nairobi City Stars defeated FC Talanta 4-1 to return to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat to KCB last weekend.

Davis Agesa scored a hat-trick in the first half, with the fourth goal coming from Victor Ochieng, minutes after Talanta had scored their consolation courtesy of Emmanuel Opiyo.

Nairobi Stima defeated Modern Coast 2-0 to take full advantage of Vihiga United's downfall. Ndwiga Patrick set the ball rolling for the powermen in the 76th minute before Victor Ochami made it safe with the team's second five minutes later.

KCB maintained their chase for promotion with a 3-2 win away at Palos, while Nakuru All Stars and Bidco United ended in a barren draw. Wazito defeated Isibania 2-1.