Vihiga United maintain top spot as Nairobi Stima fall

Nairobi Stima will have to revise their tactics again after failing to collect positive result at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

The Powermen were defeated 2-0 by Wazito, who are making gigantic strides towards the top three bracket.

Patrick Ndwiga was sent off following two cautions, and the Frank Ouna led side capitalized on the numerical advantage top score courtesy of Denis Gicheru, who slotted in from the penalty spot, with Zachary Gathu doubling the advantage later on.

KCB went top of the log, albeit for a few minutes, for the first time this season after registering a 1-0 win against MOSCA at the same venue.

Titieh Olesu was gifted a perfect opportunity to give his side a lead but he failed to capitalize on the chance. Chrispinus Onyango took full advantage of the situation to bag his tenth of the season, and send his team top.

Teddy Siwa's two own goals were enough to ensure Ken Kenyatta led Ushuru remain in the top three positions. Miscommunication led to the early mistake, but Joseph Chege ensured the teams went to break tied at 1-1. But again, as fate may have it, Siwa put the ball in his net to hand the visitors maximum points.

Vihiga United bounced back to winning ways after registering a 3-0 win against Police FC. The leaders scored their goals courtesy of Rashid Kymbade, Clyde Senaji and Okullo Patrick; the win eases pressure on the Western-based side after a hard time in the past outings.