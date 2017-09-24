Vihiga United midfielder gutted by injury setback

The National Super League leaders bundled out defending champions Tusker after claiming a 2-0 win and will face Ingwe

Vihiga United midfielder Charles Okwemba is disappointed with the fact that he will not be available to face his former side AFC Leopards in the semis of GOtv Shield.

The National Super League leaders bundled out defending champions Tusker after claiming a 2-0 victory, while Leopards defeated another NSL side 7-1 to progress.

However, Vihiga United will be without Okwemba, Kevin Mugone, Jacob Atinda and Amos Kigadi, who are nursing injury.

The ex-Ingwe man is unhappy with the fact that he will be out, but believes his charges have what it takes to progress. “This is going to be a big match, it is a derby and every player wants to be involved. It hurts that I will not be part of the team due to injury.

"We have players who could give us a desired result and help us to progress to the finals,” Okwemba told Goal.

Another semi final match will be between Sony Sugar and Kariobangi Sharks; all matches will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.