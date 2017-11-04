Vihiga United risk missing out on KPL promotion

Vihiga United got a 1-0 win over hard fighting FC Talanta and anything short of maximum points against MOSCA

Vihiga United are on the brink of missing out on Kenyan Premier League promotion should they lose two of their remaining matches.

Seven points behind leaders Ushuru on fourth place in the National Super League, Vihiga United must now win all the remaining five games in order to keep alive their ambition of dining with the big boys next season.

Vihiga United will be up against already relegated MOSCA at Mumias Complex this afternoon on the same day that will also see Ushuru, KCB and Wazito step to the pitch.

Vihiga got a 1-0 win over FC Talanta and anything short of maximum points against MOSCA, who are bottom of the log with 15 points from 31 matches, will be a big blow to their promotion quest.

Ushuru will face Nairobi City Stars as second-placed KCB hit the road to face Isibania at the Awendo Stadium.

KCB beat Administration Police 3-1 in their last match and will be looking forward to a win to keep up with league leaders Ushuru.

Modern Coast Rangers will also be up against Nakuru All Stars at the Mbaraki Sports Club. The hosts will be looking to build up on a 2-0 win over GFE 105 in their last match at the same venue. Nakuru All Stars will also not be easy pushovers, having edged out St Joseph Youth 1-0 last week.

Bidco United will be hosting Palos FC as Kibera Black Stars travel to Nakuru to face St Joseph Youth.

Two matches will be played on Sunday as Nairobi Stima hosts Kenya Police at the Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha while with Wazito facing Agro Chemical.