Vihiga United set to get new home ground

The Governor further affirmed that the County Government will continue to support the team as they climb to top league next season

Newly promoted Vihiga United will use Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County for its home matches in their maiden Kenyan Premier League debut in 2018.

This is according to Vihiga County Governor, Wilbert Ottichillo who said that his government will commence the upgrade of the stadium to act as the official home ground of Vihiga United.

The Vihiga County sponsored team booked their maiden KPL appearance after trouncing Ushuru by a solitary goal to clinch the 2017 National Super League which comes with a promotion to the top league.

“We look forward as a government to using this achievement to nurture sporting talents in our county.

"Going forward, working together with Vihiga United management, we will as soon as possible, commence the long overdue development and upgrade of Kidundu stadium to required national standard to be the official home ground of Vihiga United,” Ottichilo said in a statement.

The Governor further affirmed his Government in supporting the team.

“The county Government of Vihiga will continue to support the team as they progress to the National League as winners of National Super League.”