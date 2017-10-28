Vihiga United wary of Ushuru in fight for NSL promotion

Ushuru tops the standings with 69 points, two more than second placed KCB and four more than third placed Vihiga United

With about six matches left to the end of National Super League, the race for promotion is intense.

Ushuru tops the standings with 69 points, two more than second placed KCB and four more than third placed Vihiga United. Ex-AFC Leopards and Sofapaka man Charles Okwemba says the only team that can stop them is the Ken Kenyatta led side.

"Ushuru has a good team, a strong one for that matter and they are really getting it right at this crucial time. KCB, well, they are good but I do not think they are a threat to us. They are just two points away from us, meaning if they slip once we will be on top of them.

"The only thing we should do is to win our remaining matches and by doing that we will be in the Kenyan Premier League next season," Okwemba told Goal.

Vihiga United will host Ushuru FC in its last match at home, and a win might seal their place in the promotion battle.