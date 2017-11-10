Vihiga Utd captain leads tight NSL top scorers chart

Okullo shot Vihiga United to second place last Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Nairobi City Stars in midweek at the Mumias Sports Complex

The competitive nature of the lower National Super League side is not only in the race for promotion.

Top four teams, Ushuru, Vihiga United, Wazito and KCB are separated by only two points, leaving them all angling for promotion to the Kenyan Premier League next season with only three games left to the end of the season.

But a tight race is also being experienced in the top scorers' chart with Ushuru striker, Benson Amianda and KCB’s Simon Abuko breathing hot on the heels of league top scorer, Patrick Okullo.

The Vihiga United Captain, Okullo enjoys a one-goal advantage over his closest rivals, Abuko and Amianda who have both scored 15-times this season.

Okullo shot Vihiga United to second place last Wednesday in a 2-0 win over Nairobi City Stars in midweek at the Mumias Sports Complex to keep pace with leaders Ushuru.

FC Talanta’s Eric Kapaito and Wazito FC’s Pistone Mutamba come in at third on the chart with 13 goals apiece.

St Joseph Youth attacker Adam Fadhili and GFE 105 duo of Boniface Mukhekhe and Zeka Wakoli are all tied on fourth place with 11 goals apiece while Nairobi City Stars forward Ezekiel Odera is fifth on the chart with 10 goals to his name.