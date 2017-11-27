Vihiga, Wazito warned ahead of new KPL season

The two finished the season with eighty points each but Vihiga was crowned thanks to its superior goal difference

Vihiga United and Wazito FC won the rights to play in the Kenyan Premier League next season after finishing first and second respectively in the National Super League.

The two finished the season with eighty points each but Vihiga was crowned thanks to its superior goal difference.

Speaking to Goal on Monday, Kenya legend Boniface Ambani has warned the technical bench against killing the morale of the team after promotion.

"It is really impressive to see the two teams gaining promotion to the KPL, they deserved it. They should emulate Kariobangi Sharks, Nzoia Sugar, Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt. It is not easy at the top and we all know only good preparations will guarantee them survival at the top.

"But again, three-quarters of the squad should be maintained, that will boost the team's morale. The only mistake they can do is do away with the players who fought hard for promotion."

Ushuru might join the duo if it manages to down Thika United in the playoff.