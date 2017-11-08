Vihiga win to put pressure on table toppers in NSL

Bernard Ochieng’ and captain Patrick Okullo scored for Vihiga United as they overpowered the visitors at Mumias Complex

Vihiga United maintained their push to earn promotion to Kenyan Premier League after they stopped Nairobi City Stars 2-0 on Wednesday.

Bernard Ochieng’ and captain Patrick Okullo scored for Vihiga United as they overpowered the visitors at Mumias Complex Stadium.

Vihiga have now moved joint second with Wazito FC on 71 points and a point shy of table leaders Ushuru while KCB are fourth.

Meanwhile, at the Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, home side GFE 105 edged out Palos 2-1. Boniface Mukhekhe scored a quick first-half brace to render a late goal from the spot by Ben Barasa a mere consolation.