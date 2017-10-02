Vikings' Dalvin Cook done for season with torn ACL

The rookie running back scored Minnesota's lone touchdown and had 13 carries for 66 yards before exiting Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Dalvin Cook's inaugural NFL season has been cut short after the Minnesota Vikings running back suffered knee ligament damage.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer on Monday confirmed the rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the defeat to Detroit Lions on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Cook is to undergo surgery to repair the injury once the swelling goes down.

Zimmer told reporters during his Monday media address: "He's a great kid, [I'm] extremely impressed with everything he’s done to this point.

"It's obviously a terrible thing for him and us. We’ll move forward and go from there. He's a great worker, and I have no doubt that he'll come back."

Cook left Sunday's loss to the Lions after going down without contact. He was attempting to make a cut when he pulled up and lost the ball while grasping his left leg.

The Vikings immediately ruled Cook out for the remainder of the game, and he had an MRI scan on Monday that confirmed the extent of the damage.

Cook, 22, scored Minnesota's lone touchdown and had 13 carries for 66 yards in addition to an eight-yard reception before getting hurt. The team's second-round pick from Florida State entered Sunday's game with 61 carries for 288 yards and a touchdown.