Vikings' Griffen asks fans to help name his baby during Thanksgiving game

During the Vikings' Thanksgiving game against the Lions, Everson Griffen took the opportunity to ask fans to help name his new baby boy.

It was a big day for Everson Griffen, and it wasn't just because of the Minnesota Vikings' Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings' defensive end announced in a video before the game that his wife Tiffany had given birth to their third boy.

"I just had my baby today on Thanksgiving day," Griffen said. "Happy Thanksgiving everybody. We about to go get this 'W.'"

The couple are stuck for names, however, so Griffen took the opportunity to canvas the opinion of the Thanksgiving television audience during the second quarter of the Vikings' game at Ford Field.

Griffen lifted up his jersey to reveal a message on his undershirt that read: "I just had a baby boy, what should we name him?"

The new baby joins brothers Greyson and Ellis, and hopefully Vikings fans can help him settle on a name he likes.