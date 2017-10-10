Vikings capitalise on late Trubisky interception to knock off Bears

Mitchell Trubisky's NFL debut had an awful ending after the Chicago Bears lost 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings.

With Monday's game tied at Soldier Field, the 23-year-old Bears rookie quarterback was intercepted by Vikings safety Harrison Smith with 2:20 remaining.

Smith's interception — the second turnover of the night for Trubisky — set up Kai Forbath's 26-yard field goal as the Vikings held on for victory.

Trubisky, who was the second overall pick of April's NFL Draft, was inconsistent in his first start. He finished 12 of 25 for 119 yards with a lucky touchdown and the late interception. He also fumbled in the second quarter as Everson Griffen's strip-sack set up a Forbath field goal before half-time.

As each offence struggled early, the Bears got on the board first when Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd sacked Vikings starter Sam Bradford for a safety with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter. Bradford, playing for the first time since the season opener, held the ball for over four seconds in his own end zone.

Bradford was sacked four times and he was replaced before half-time by Case Keenum, who led a touchdown drive in the third quarter to give the Vikings a 10-2 lead. Keenum was sharp, going 17 of 21 for 140 yards and the score.

After the Bears scored on a fake punt, Jerick McKinnon put the Vikings up 17-9 with a 58-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Trubisky got a little lucky with his first NFL touchdown pass. His throw to Heath Miller in the end zone was deflected by Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo, but the former was able to snare the ball off the tip.

Trubisky then tied the game on a two-point conversion thanks to some trickery. He took the snap and handed off to running back Jordan Howard, who handed off to Miller. Miller then pitched it to Trubisky, who ran it into the end zone.