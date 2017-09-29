Vikings QB Bradford to miss Lions clash

With Sam Bradford still sidelined, backup Case Keenum is slated to make his third straight start under centre for the Minnesota Vikings.

Sam Bradford's stint on the sidelines will be extended for at least another week as the Minnesota Vikings prepare to face the Detroit Lions.

The Vikings quarterback sat out practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday's NFL game as he continues to rehab his injured left knee, head coach Mike Zimmer announced.

Bradford, who also sat out Wednesday's workout, experienced swelling and discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee after Minnesota's season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints in week one and underwent an MRI the following day.

The 29-year-old avoided serious damage but still is not healthy enough to return.

With Bradford still sidelined, Case Keenum is slated to make his third successive start under centre for Minnesota.

Keenum has proved to be a reliable backup in Bradford's absence, throwing for 369 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Vikings' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week after being limited to 167 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the team's week-two loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.