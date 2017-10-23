Vikings safety Sendejo suspended for hit on Wallace

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was handed a one-match ban by the NFL after his hit on the Ravens' Mike Wallace.

Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was suspended for one game by the NFL for a violation of the league's player safety rules.

Sendejo was penalised Sunday for a hit on Baltimore Ravens receiver Mike Wallace in the first quarter of Minnesota's 24-16 win.

The hit occurred on Baltimore's fifth play from scrimmage when Sendejo hit Wallace high, causing Wallace's helmet to fly off.

Wallace was immediately put into concussion protocol after the hit.

NFL vice-president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a statement released Monday that Sendejo's hit, which was flagged for unnecessary roughness, was "flagrant" and warranted a suspension.

Sendejo can appeal the decision within three business days, but if the suspension stands, he will miss Sunday's game in London against the Cleveland Browns and be eligible to return to the Vikings on October 30.