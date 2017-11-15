Vikings stick with Keenum as starting QB v Rams

Mike Zimmer announced the Vikings will stick with the journeyman quarterback under center after he led Minnesota to five straight victories.

Case Keenum is still the Minnesota Vikings' starter.

Head coach Mike Zimmer announced on Wednesday that the Vikings will stick with the journeyman quarterback under center when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Keenum has led the Vikings to five straight wins since taking over for Sam Bradford, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a left knee injury, with the team activating Teddy Bridgewater in a corresponding move.

Bridgewater has not played since the 2016 preseason, when he dislocated his knee and required surgery, but was active for the first time in 672 days Sunday.

It remains unclear if he will get a chance to play this season, since the Vikings have found success with Keenum in the starting role.

Keenum has thrown for 1,914 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He will face his former team and go head-to-head with former top overall pick Jared Goff, who replaced him as the Rams' starter last season, when the Vikings welcome Los Angeles to Minnesota on Sunday.