Villarreal sack Escriba after Getafe humbling

Villarreal have sacked head coach Fran Escriba after a 4-0 thrashing at his former side Getafe that left the club 14th in LaLiga.

The Yellow Submarine finished fifth last season, but an indifferent start to the new campaign has seen Escriba lose his job.

Coincidentally, he suffered the same fate at Getafe in April 2016 after a defeat to Villarreal.

Fellow coaches Josep Alcacer and Jose Mascaros have also departed the club.

Villarreal delayed training on Monday ahead of the expected announcement of Escriba's replacement later in the day.