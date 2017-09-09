Moto GP: Vinales seals dramatic Misano pole after last-lap Marquez crash

Marc Marquez crashed on the last lap as Maverick Vinales secured pole for the San Marino Grand Prix.

Maverick Vinales stole pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix in a dramatic qualifying session that saw Marc Marquez crash out on his final flying flap and the top three in the riders' standings secure places on the front row.

MotoGP world championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) was leading heading into the closing stages with just 0.036secs separating the top three at Misano.

But drama ensued when Repsol Honda man Marquez, who had secured pole at the last five grands prix, came veering off at Turn 13 to ruin his chances of heading the grid.

Movistar Yamaha rider Vinales consequently nipped in to clock the fastest time at one minute, 32.439 seconds for his first pole since round six, with Dovizioso edging ahead of Marquez for second.

It signals another disappointment for Marquez, who lost his lead in the drivers' standings to Dovizioso following an engine blow-out at the British Grand Prix last time out.

Cal Crutchlow, Jorge Lorenzo and Johann Zarco completed the second row.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:32.439secs

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:32.601s

3. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:32.636s

4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:32.768s

5. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 1:32.792s

6. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:32.885s

7. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) 1:32.992s

8. Danilo Petrucci (OCTO Pracam Racing) 1:32.997s

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) 1:33.149s

10. Alvaro Bautista (Aspar) 1:33.417s