Vincent Aboubakar leads Porto to victory

The 25-year-old striker continued his rich vein of goalscoring form as he scored again in the Blue and Whites victory over Valentes

Vincent Aboubakar was on target in Porto's 3-0 win over Chaves in a Portuguese Primera Liga encounter on Saturday.

Aboubakar broke the deadlock for the hosts four minutes after the restart. Tiquinho Soares found him in the box, before firing the ball past Ricardo.

Two late goals from Tiquinho and Moussa Marega sealed all three points for the Dragons.

The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals in five matches, was taken off with 13 minutes left, while Algeria international Yacine Brahimi was taken off in the 83rd minute.

Sergio Conceicao’s men have won all five Portuguese topflight games and sit at the summit of the log.

Aboubakar will square up against Besiktas - where he spent last season on loan from the Estadio Dragao outfit - when Porto kick off their Uefa Champions League camapaign on Wednesday.