Vincent Aboubakar leads Porto past Belenenses

The 25-year-old forward scored on the stroke of full time as the Dragons recorded a victory over Domingos Paciencia’s men

Vincent Aboubakar was on target in Porto’s 2-0 victory over Belenenses in Saturday’s Portuguese Primeira Liga encounter.

Hector Herrera gave the hosts the lead in the 42nd minute after Diego Reyes found him in the box.

The Cameroon international doubled the hosts' lead in the 92nd minute. Following a quick counter attack, Herrera slid the ball to the forward who rifled a right-footed effort past Muriel Becker.

Aboubakar who played all 90 minutes of the clash has been in terrific form in front of goal, scoring his ninth goal in just 11 appearances while Algeria international Yacine Brahimi was replaced by Galeno with 14 minutes left to play.

This was Porto’s tenth win of the season in 11 games and they currently sit five points clear on the Portuguese top flight log.