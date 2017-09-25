Vincent Kompany ruled out of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk

Vincent Kompany has been ruled out of Manchester City’sChampions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night as he continues to recover from an injury.

The defender picked up a calf strain when on international duty with Belgium earlier this month and has subsequently missed City’s last five fixtures.

Guardiola said late last week that Kompany had returned to training but confirmed today that he would be unavailable to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Vincent is not ready for tomorrow,” the City boss said in his press conference.

Guardiola also confirmed that Ilkay Gundogan had taken part in training yesterday after being forced off with an injury in City’s 5-0 win over Watford last week.

Benjamin Mendy, another City player who has found himself sidelined with injury, is set to undergo new tests as he steps up his recovery.

"We are going to do a test to see if [Mendy] is able to play," Guardiola said.