Vincent Kompany yet to return to training with Manchester City

Vincent Kompany was not involved as Manchester City trained in front of the media ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Pep Guardiola said last week he was expecting the defender, who has been sidelined since August by a calf problem, to be back in training in the "next week to 10 days".

Also missing from the session at City's training ground on Tuesday morning was injured full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Otherwise, the full complement of senior players took part. The group did not feature Phil Foden, the 17-year-old midfielder who has only just returned from helping England win the Under-17 World Cup in India.

City head into the game against Napoli in Italy on Wednesday having taken maximum points from their previous three Champions League Group F games.

Meanwhile, City have told the 1,200 fans who have purchased tickets for the game they will not be allowed to wear belts at the San Paolo Stadium.

The club were informed recently of the ban on belts of any description for supporters, which has been introduced as an extra security measure by stadium authorities.

City have confirmed they made fans aware of this in additional information provided to ticket-holders.