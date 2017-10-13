Vincent Pule credits Gavin Hunt for his promising start at Bidvest Wits

The left-footed winger has started the 2017/18 season well at the Braamfontein-based side

Bidvest Wits winger Vincent Pule has backed himself to utilize the opportunity given by coach Gavin Hunt.

“As a player you have to grow up at some stage. You should get better every season. I believe I have grown this season and am becoming a better player,” Pule told Daily Sun.

“I also think the coach believes in me, and I just have to believe more in myself to get more game-time,” he said.

The quality in the Students quality made it hard for the 25-year-old attacker to stake his claim. 

“A team like this has a lot of quality and it is not easy to break into the starting eleven, but now that I have the opportunity I will grab it with both hands," he continued.

“I have worked hard to impress the coach in the last two years and now I can tell I’m slowly getting there. But I know I will need to stay consistent,” Pule added.

The defending league champions have struggled this season having collected only five points from seven matches, leaving them second from-bottom.

“We will turn things around. When you’re the champions it is never easy but you have to show that you’re the champs by fighting back,” Pule concluded.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes