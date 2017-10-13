Vincent Pule credits Gavin Hunt for his promising start at Bidvest Wits

The left-footed winger has started the 2017/18 season well at the Braamfontein-based side

Bidvest Wits winger Vincent Pule has backed himself to utilize the opportunity given by coach Gavin Hunt.

“As a player you have to grow up at some stage. You should get better every season. I believe I have grown this season and am becoming a better player,” Pule told Daily Sun.

“I also think the coach believes in me, and I just have to believe more in myself to get more game-time,” he said.

The quality in the Students quality made it hard for the 25-year-old attacker to stake his claim.

“A team like this has a lot of quality and it is not easy to break into the starting eleven, but now that I have the opportunity I will grab it with both hands," he continued.

“I have worked hard to impress the coach in the last two years and now I can tell I’m slowly getting there. But I know I will need to stay consistent,” Pule added.

The defending league champions have struggled this season having collected only five points from seven matches, leaving them second from-bottom.

“We will turn things around. When you’re the champions it is never easy but you have to show that you’re the champs by fighting back,” Pule concluded.