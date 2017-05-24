Vingada arrives in Kuala Lumpur, 3 weeks shy of Asian Cup qualifier





New Malaysia national team head coach, Nelo Vingada has touched down in Kuala Lumpur as pictures emerged of him meeting up with HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ), Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) as well as some of the national team personnel.

The Portuguese takes over from Datuk Ong Kim Swee, who has been re-tasked with the U22 squad and his immediate task would be to assemble the national team for the upcoming 2019 Asian Cup qualifier against Lebanon on 13 June 2017.

Nelo Vingada with FAM More

The 64-year-old former NorthEast United FC manager was also seen pictured with his assistant coach, Tan Cheng Hoe as well as Azmin Azram Aziz, who is rumoured to take over the role of the goalkeeping coach of the national team.

Also present to welcome Vingada to the country were FAM's secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Amin and FAM deputy-president, Datuk Yusoff Mahadi.

With just one round of Super League and Premier League matches left to be played on Wednesday before all domestic competition takes a break for the Ramadhan fasting month, could Vingada be present at one of the venues to sample a taste of the action?