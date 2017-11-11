Vingada defiant in defeat, calls for more time





Outplayed and outclassed, Malaysia didn't stood a chance against North Korea in the first of two matches played at I-Mobile Stadium in Buriram on Friday night. The 4-1 reverse suffered by the Malayan Tigers was a damning indictment of the difference of quality between the two sides.

Eduardo 'Nelo' Vingada made eight changes to the team that started in the previous defeat away to Hong Kong but that did little to change the complexion of the match as North Korea proved to be the far superior side of the two.

Jorn Andersen's boys dictated play right from the start and their pressing forced plenty of schoolboy errors from the Malaysian side, who struggled to get a foothold in the game. The Koreans were clinical in their finishing and Vingada was quick to point that out after the match.

"When a team lost 4-1, we can't complain. The result we conceded three goals through set piece. They are very tall and more physically competitive. To be honest, even though they deserved to win, the result was very heavy."

"If you remember what happened in the game, our goal keeper didn't make any difficult saves. Usually when one team score four goals, it means they missed a lot of chances but not this time. Of course I'm very disappointed for the result.

"If you ask me concerning the performance and the attitude of the players, I was more disappointed in Hong Kong. You have to recognise that North Korea is another level to Hong Kong. North Korea as a team, they work together all week as club and in the weekend, they returned to their club to play. They have been together for two years, so they are very strong," said Vingada.

While Hafizul Hakim kept his place in the starting XI, it was a completely different defence that played in front of him. Fazly Mazlan, Fadhli Shas, Francisco 'Kiko' Insa and S. Kunanlan started in defence and they were put under pressure right from kick-off.