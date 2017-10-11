Vingada praise Syamer but concedes qualification difficulty

Nelo Vingada will use the next 6 weeks to find the right players for Malayan Tigers ahead of the next Asian Cup qualifiers





After the 2-0 reverse to Hong Kong on Tuesday, Malaysia are all but confirmed to be out of the running to reach the 2019 Asian Cup finals. The defeat in the vital Group B encounter sees Malaysia stay rooted to bottom place in the group with only one point from three matches.

The result elsewhere saw Lebanon handing North Korea a 5-0 beating, a result which gave Hong Kong the second spot. With the remaining games coming up against North Korea (twice) and Lebanon, Malaysia still retain a slim chance of qualification but will need as many points as possible from those three matches.

Eduardo 'Nelo' Vingada spoke to the press after the defeat at Hong Kong National Stadium and was unequivocal that the better side won the night. The Portuguese put the turning point in the match down to one decision before half time that changed the game in favour of the home side.

"Congratulations to Hong Kong, they deserved to win. They were better than us. Until the end of the first half when we were still playing 11 v 11, Hong Kong was having a lot of the ball but not making any good situations. We were in control at least in defensive situations."

"Of course with 10 v 11 and suffering the goal two minutes before half time, made it difficult. At the start of the second half, conceded another goal and the game was effectively over," said Vingada.

The decision to award Safiq Rahim a red card put Malaysia at a numerical disadvantage and Hong Kong took the invitation to pile on more pressure and eventually found their route to goal via two headed goals from Jordi Tarres and Jaimes McKee.

Vingada accepted that the red card to Safiq was a justified one but one that was borne out of carelessness rather than an attempt to injure a Hong Kong player.