Who is Vinicius Junior? Real Madrid's new Brazilian wonderkid

Vinicius Junior is currently worth almost €3 million for each year he’s been on the planet.

The 16-year-pld Flamengo wonderkid only made his first ever senior appearance earlier this month, but this week he agreed an astonishing €45 million switch to Real Madrid.

For many, the attention would have been overwhelming. But Vinicius has lived almost a quarter of life under the spotlight, going through adolescence with the weight of the watching world on his shoulders.

From the age of 13, when he was called up for the Brazil Under-15 side by coach Claudio Cacapa, all eyes have been focused on this precocious talent.

"His father came to us when he was just five and ever since he has always performed at a level way above the boys of his age,” said Cacau, a teacher at Escolinha Fla Sao Goncalo, the Flamengo-affiliated school that raised Vinicius.

"A curious thing about Vinicius is that, if we let him, he would have trained with every age group. He just never seemed to tire. To this day, he comes back and visits us, bringing his medals and sharing his experiences with the children. We really admire the fact that he always comes back here. "

Time and again he has sat with the kids to tell his story, of how hard he worked, and that when his talent shone through in a regional tournament, he was moved on from Escolinha to join Flamengo’s academy proper.

Once again, he stood out instantly in Gavea, his technique, dribbling ability and eye for goal impressing Flamengo’s coaches from his first training session.

He quickly became the star of the ‘Generation 2000’ - the team made up of players born at the turn of the millennium who went three years without losing a match, leading the side to the prestigious Copa Votorantim in 2015.

His impressive form continued into the junior Campeonato Carioca (state championship), where he was dubbed the ‘owner of the ball’ as he conducted those around him, hitting 10 goals and forming the creative hub of a free-scoring attack.

But it was at the Copa Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most celebrated youth tournament, in January this year where Vinicius made the biggest impression, the 16-year-old dominating a number of opponents who were up to three years older than him.

